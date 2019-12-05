Social assistance to be provided to low-income Azerbaijanis living abroad

"Work is underway to prepare the 'Rules of providing social assistance to low-income Azerbaijanis living abroad'," Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said at a press conference held at the headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

According to him, the bill on establishing the medal "For service in diaspora activity" was prepared and submitted to Milli Majlis.

"We are currently working to improve the legal framework on compatriots and diaspora organizations," Muradov said.