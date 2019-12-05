Georgia and Azerbaijan to set joint university

"Negotiations are underway to establish a joint Azerbaijani-Georgian University. An agreement has been reached to set quotas for Azerbaijani-speaking youth in Georgia to study at Azerbaijani universities. Work is carried out in this direction. The quotas are planned to be allocated next year,” Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said at a press conference held at the head office of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

According to him, the action plan together with the Ministry of Education and other agencies was developed and presented to the government: "We are aware of the problems that exist in the places of residence of Azerbaijanis in Georgia and what needs to be done in this regard. As you already know, the Ministry of Education sends textbooks to Azerbaijanis in Georgia. And every year the number of these textbooks is growing. This is one of the most important issues. Today we are discussing the existing shortcomings, which are mainly related to teachers' age, since there is a shortage of teachers in some Azerbaijani-speaking schools. At the request of the State Committee, a textbook of the Azerbaijani language was prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Education for Azerbaijanis living abroad."