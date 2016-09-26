Azerbaijanis living in Istanbul demonstrate activity in voting

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis living in Turkey take part in the voting in referendum on making amendments to Azerbaijan’s Constitution.

Turkish bureau of Report informs, polling station created in Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ankara and in Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.

Polling stations opened at 08:00 am Turkish time.

Azerbaijanis living in Turkey come to the polling station No.51 created under Yasamal 3rd Constituency No.17

Azerbaijanis living in the surrounding cities of Istanbul, Kocaeli and Bursa demonstrated activity in the election.

Report was informed in Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Istanbul, there are 956 officially registered voters. Azerbaijan`s Consul General in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev has voted first.

In his statement to Report M. Hajiyev said, after signing a decree on holding a referendum by President Ilham Aliyev the consulate worked in busy schedule.

The Consul General noted that the polling stations have been provided with 2 voting boxes and 3 voting booths.

According to him, despite morning hours Azerbaijanis living in Istanbul demonstrated activity in the election.