Zaur Dargalli, the newly elected head of predominantly Azerbaijani Marneuli district of Georgia, has assumed his post starting today.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the head of the district will be presented to the Marneuli municipality staff.

Notably, the election to the post of head of Marneuli was held on May 19. Dargalli won the election garnering 78.6% of the votes.