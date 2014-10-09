Two names to be written in young talents’ “Golden Book”

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “Awarding young talents with special monthly stipends”. Report informs, two names of people with special music talent will be written in “Golden Book” of Azerbaijan’s Young Talents. According to a decree, the two were awarded with special monthly stipends.

The names of the two young talents are Ayten Ibrahimova Umud and Leyla Zeynalova Samir. Both of them are the pupils of secondary music school named after Bulbul.