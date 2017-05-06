Closing ceremony of IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue took place in Baku

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The closing ceremony of the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on the topic "Development of intercultural dialogue: NewAvenues for Human Security,Peace and Sustainable Development”" was held in Baku.

Report informs, within the framework of the forum, a high-level meeting of heads of international organizations was held for the first time and about 40 sessions were held.

The event was held with the assistance of UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Council of Europe, ISESCO.