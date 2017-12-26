"Ali and Nino" movie presented in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Within the celebration of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has presented to the general public "Ali and Nino" film produced by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as part of the "Ambassador’s Choice" film festival organized by the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

Report informs, the event brought together ambassadors of different countries accredited to Saudi Arabia, representatives of the diplomatic corps, general public, businessmen, as well as our compatriots living in Riyadh.

Addressing the event Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia Rasim Rzayev congratulated compatriots on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and spoke of the importance of this holiday, which was founded by the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1991. Emphasizing the increasing influence of Azerbaijan in the international arena thanks to the activity of the national leader’s worthy successor President Ilham Aliyev, Ambassador Rzayev presented the results of policies aimed at solving the problems of compatriots living abroad. The ambassador also stressed that the announcement of the year 2017 in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev as "The Year of Islamic Solidarity" was very approvingly accepted in the Islamic world.

Then diplomat noted that "Ali and Nino" film, shot on the initiative and with the support of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, who is also the executive producer of the film, tells about the love of Azerbaijani boy Ali and Georgian girl Nino, and also about the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for independence and the creation of the first democratic state in the Muslim East - Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, centenary if which will be celebrated next year.

Ambassador Rzayev stressed that the presentation of "Ali and Nino" film in Riyadh within the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an event of great importance, and also highlighted the importance of the constant development and strengthening of relations between our countries during the past years.

The ambassador underlined the importance of presenting in Saudi Arabia the film that embodies the love of Azerbaijanian Ali and Georgian Nino, as well as their struggle on the path of Azerbaijan's independence. Despite religious and ethnic differences, creation of the family and joint struggle of Ali and Nino for defending the homeland were met by the audience with great interest.

The event was continued with a buffet.