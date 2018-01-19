SCC intends to limit import of cigarettes into Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Customs Committee (SCC) intends to amend the legislation on the rules of cigarette import by physical persons.

SCC Chairman Aydin Aliyev told Report.

According to Aliyev, the Committee will submit a relevant proposal to the parliament on the issue: "At present, everyone can import 3 blocks of cigarettes per month. We want o reduce it to one block (10 packs). I think that if the proposal is approved, it will have an effect on the fight against cigarette smuggling".

SCC chairman said that such factors as open borders, visa-free regime complicate operation of the Committee: "The Turkish side has a unique solution on the border with Iraq. Each person crossing the land border should stay in the country for at least 2-3 days".