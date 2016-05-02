Baku Business Factory holds seminar on Growth Hacking - PHOTO

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Business Factory continues its activities on increasing young people's business knowledge.

To this purpose, in its office, the factory arranged a seminar on "Growth Hacking" for startups and those who want to do business.

Report informs, the main topic of the seminar was Growth hacking as a new marketing means. Growth hacking is a marketing strategy covering various activities with small budget and taking advantage of all the opportunities created by digital platforms. Instead of traditional expensive marketing tools, growth hackers offer cheaper and more effective solutions. The main tools are social media, viral marketing and SEO. The main objective of the seminar was to inform young people on a range of wide and cheap opportunities of technology when setting up their own businesses.

The seminar was led by the founder and director of Tor Digital Agency and and Moblama, and co-founder of St. Petersburg-based Trace Games, Togrul Samadov.

The seminar was attended not only by startups registered in 'Baku Business Factory', but also by other people who were interested in the subject.

"Baku Business Factory" (BBF) was established by Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

Baku Business Factory (BBF) is located in the city center on 203 Street Nizami Street, the 3rd floor of AF Business House. BBF's official website:www.bbf.az.