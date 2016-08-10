Azerbaijan to strengthen supervision of offshore companies

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan authorities will strengthen supervision of offshore companies related to Azerbaijan.

Report informs Deputy Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan Ilkin Veliyev said at the press conference.

According to him, Azerbaijan has a number of international agreements on cooperation with a number of countries and their number is expected to increase even further: "We give information to countries about entities associated with them. At the same time, mutually we receive information about companies related to Azerbaijan

It is planned to expand the scope of such international agreements, and it will allow us to strengthen supervision of offshore companies in Azerbaijan."