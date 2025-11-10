Azerbaijan reduces spending on metal imports from Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    10 November, 2025
    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported black and non-ferrous metals worth $114.383 million from Türkiye.

    Report informs with reference to the Turkish Exporters Assembly that this is 3.3% less compared to the same period of 2024.

    In October alone, Türkiye exported black and non-ferrous metals worth $12.953 million to Azerbaijan, which is 5.6% less year-on-year.

    In the first nine months of 2025, the total value of Türkiye's black and non-ferrous metal exports increased by 6.6% year-on-year to $11.085 billion, and in October, it increased by 9% to $1.219 billion.

    The largest importers of black and non-ferrous metals from Türkiye were Germany with $1/319 billion (+6.9% YoY), Italy with $881.502 million (+27.9%), and the US with $495.210 million (+5.3%).

