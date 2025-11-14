Azerbaijan boosts import of lemons and limes
- 14 November, 2025
- 14:13
Azerbaijan imported 15,983 tons of lemons and limes (fresh or dried) worth $15.54 million in January-August 2024, according to calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.
This is 2% higher in value than the same period last year, while in quantity it is 3% lower.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported:
9,372 tons worth $7.1 million (down 15% in quantity and 14% in value compared to last year) from Türkiye;
5,103 tons worth $6.7 million (down 5% in quantity and 1% in value) from South Africa;
634 tons worth $855,000 (no imports in the previous year) from Argentina;
263 tons worth $341,400 (4.3–4.6 times increase) from China;
382 tons worth $286,000 (over 200 times increase) from Iran.
In 2024, Türkiye accounted for 74% of the 23,000 tons of lemons and limes imported into Azerbaijan.