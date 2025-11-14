Azerbaijan boosts import of lemons and limes

Azerbaijan imported 15,983 tons of lemons and limes (fresh or dried) worth $15.54 million in January-August 2024, according to calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

This is 2% higher in value than the same period last year, while in quantity it is 3% lower.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported:

9,372 tons worth $7.1 million (down 15% in quantity and 14% in value compared to last year) from Türkiye;

5,103 tons worth $6.7 million (down 5% in quantity and 1% in value) from South Africa;

634 tons worth $855,000 (no imports in the previous year) from Argentina;

263 tons worth $341,400 (4.3–4.6 times increase) from China;

382 tons worth $286,000 (over 200 times increase) from Iran.

In 2024, Türkiye accounted for 74% of the 23,000 tons of lemons and limes imported into Azerbaijan.