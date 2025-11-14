Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan boosts import of lemons and limes

    Business
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 14:13
    Azerbaijan boosts import of lemons and limes

    Azerbaijan imported 15,983 tons of lemons and limes (fresh or dried) worth $15.54 million in January-August 2024, according to calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    This is 2% higher in value than the same period last year, while in quantity it is 3% lower.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported:

    • 9,372 tons worth $7.1 million (down 15% in quantity and 14% in value compared to last year) from Türkiye;

    • 5,103 tons worth $6.7 million (down 5% in quantity and 1% in value) from South Africa;

    • 634 tons worth $855,000 (no imports in the previous year) from Argentina;

    • 263 tons worth $341,400 (4.3–4.6 times increase) from China;

    • 382 tons worth $286,000 (over 200 times increase) from Iran.

    In 2024, Türkiye accounted for 74% of the 23,000 tons of lemons and limes imported into Azerbaijan.

    lemons and limes Azerbaijan imports State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan 2 ölkədən limon və laym alışını kəskin artırıb
    Азербайджан существенно увеличил импорт лимонов и лаймов из двух стран

