Eastern Partnership Summit: European Union not fulfill its obligations - COMMENT

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Another international document has been adopted recently to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Thus, Eastern Partnership Summit was held on November 24 in the Belgian capital of Brussels. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also attended the event.

Final declaration of the summit stresses that the European Union supports territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of its partners and bears responsibility for its protection.

A day before the event, President Ilham Aliyev widely spoke about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict the in Brussels at the NATO North Atlantic Council meeting, stressed that 20% of the Azerbaijani territories, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts, have been occupied by Armenia. Giving detailed information about military crimes committed by Armenians in these areas, the Khojaly genocide, killing of innocent people and ethnic cleansing, the head of state said that the OSCE Fact-Finding Missions also recorded destructions in the occupied territories. The President of Azerbaijan stressed that UN Security Council's four resolutions demanding withdrawal of Armenian occupation forces from the Azerbaijani territories have not been implemented and that Armenia intends to keep the status quo. Noting that NATO supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the head of state added that the territorial integrity of our country is also supported in the relevant documents of the European Union.

The President of Azerbaijan drew attention to three issues at the Eastern Partnership Summit: continuation of partnership with the European Union, Azerbaijan's pursuing policy of political and economic reforms, territorial integrity.

“Among the issues which we closely cooperate on with European Institutions is energy policy. The large-scale energy project, Southern Gas Corridor successfully develops. The project costs more than 40 billion US dollars, and will allow us to produce additional volumes of natural gas and transport it from Azerbaijan to European markets. The 3,500 km gas pipeline will be new a route and will bring gas from new sources to European markets. This is a policy of energy security and policy of energy diversification, because gas from Azerbaijani gas fields will be the only new source of natural gas to Europe and will definitely change to a large degree the energy map of the European continent", President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The head of state said that the European Union is the main trading partner of Azerbaijan: "Almost 50% of our trade accounts for trade with member countries. In the period of independence, the European Union has invested more than $ 20 billion in the Azerbaijani economy. It demonstrates that we have a good investment climate. European companies are ready to invest a lot of funds to support our economy. Also, we actively develop our bilateral relations with the member states. Azerbaijan has adopted strategic partnership declarations with nine EU member states. This means that one third of the European Union member states considers Azerbaijan as a strategic partner. It is very important for a young independent country, and of course, we consider future agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan as another important step in strengthening strategic relations".

In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the reforms in Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan continues its policy of political and economic reforms. We attach great importance to the development of democracy, protection of human rights and we are strictly committed to it".

Touching upon democratic development issues in Azerbaijan, the head of state underlined that free internet, speech, assembly and other freedoms were ensured in our country.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about main problem of Azerbaijan: "The main challenge we face is the continued occupation of our lands by Armenia. Almost 20% of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan has been occupied by Armenia for more than 20 years. As a result of the occupation, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons and we have been subjected to ethnic cleansing. The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories. They are not fulfilled by Armenia. Separatism, aggressive separatism is unacceptable in XXI century. All forms of separatism must be condemned and unified approach must be applied to all aspects of separatism. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has the same value as the territorial integrity of any other country and must be restored".

The declaration adopted at the end of the 5th Summit of the Eastern Partnership Program comprehensively envisages territorial integrity and economic partnership issues, stressed by the Azerbaijani President. The document says that violation of norms of international law still continue in the regions and states participating in the program. The declaration calls upon the participants of the Eastern Partnership to increase their efforts for peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts in accordance with the principles and norms of international law. The declaration states that the European Union supports territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of its partners and bears responsibility for its protection. The document says that the participants highly appreciate the progress in the negotiations on the new agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan. The Final Declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit emphasized strategic role of Azerbaijan as Europe's energy resource supplier.

By the way, European Partnership Program is one of the new EU projects. The program was put forward in May 2008 by the members of the Union, Poland and Sweden. European Partnership Program was established in Prague in 2009. The Program is a new initiative to strengthen relations between EU and six partner countries (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine). The main objective of the Eastern Partnership is to bring 6 post-Soviet republics closer to the European Union, to promote stability, good governance and economic development. This initiative is based on common values such as democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, market economy and sustainable development. In fact, the main reason why Azerbaijan and other Eastern Partnership countries have not joined the EU as three former Soviet republics in the Baltics or not signing association membership agreement with all six of these countries is obvious.

The goals of this program can be realized in six states, and, of course, the issue wouldn't be realized poorer than the Baltic states - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. However, obvious occupation or annexation, separatism exists in four of these countries. Thus, separatists have risen an armed uprising against the central government in the east of Ukraine, Crimea has been annexed by Russia. Moldovan Transdniester still does not recognize official Chisinau and the separatists there do not conceal that they are pro-Russian. Two regions of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, declared their "independence" with the assistance of Russia. Both Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and 7 surrounding regions are kept under occupation by Armenia. The main player of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia is Russia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Summit opening that Russia plays a central role: "Eastern Partnership is of great importance to us. I am very pleased that we have signed the Association Agreement with Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. Now we will sign Partnership Agreement with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Of course, it will not be as intensive as the association agreement, but we will cooperate with them. Main role of Russia in relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia is obvious for us".

Apparently, the Azerbaijani side together with the other three states face with serious obstacle created or managed by the Kremlin. The problem of the territorial integrity of these states hinders integration into the European Union. The Union does not comply with its commitment to support and protection of territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty referred to in the declaration. Thus, stressing a number of issues in the declaration is not related to Azerbaijan. It mostly arises from the relation between the EU and Russia. Europeans are careful in relations with Moscow as the Azerbaijani side declares without any hesitation in all meetings that its lands are under occupation and the country has faced with aggressive separatists. Moreover, the country does not keep back that is not satisfied with the activity of those liable for elimination of the occupation as well as of mediators.

Thus, the Eastern Partnership Summit has once again confirmed the followings for Azerbaijan:

- European integration is not refused, on the contrary, it is interested in the development of cooperation in this direction;

- Ensuring its territorial integrity is its main problem;

- It will continue to play one of the leading roles in ensuring Europe's energy security;

- It will continue to pursue political and economic reforms, etc.

Finally, this summit can be considered as an important diplomatic step taken to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding regions.