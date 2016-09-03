Under instruction of President of Azerbaijan 8 sets of agricultural machinery given to Georgia

Marneuli. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev visited Marneuli region Executive Power in Georgia.

Report 's Georgia bureau informs that under the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, 8 new "Belarus" tractors made in Ganja Auto Plant were handed over to representatives of the Kvemo-Kartli region .

During the President's visit to Georgia in November last year at a meeting with residents of the Kvemo-Kartli region it was noted that possible assistance will be provided for the development of agriculture.

According to the instructions of the President, in March 2016 10 "Belarus" tractors and trailers were handed over to the management of the Kvemo-Kartli region in Rustavi. Today, 8 sets of tractors and 8 aggregates were presented to Marneuli region.

Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia Azer Huseyn, governor of Kvemo-Kartli and other officials attended the meeting.