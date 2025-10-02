FAO highlights key priorities in second phase of Azerbaijan partnership

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) considers digital agriculture, natural resource conservation, climate change adaptation, and agro-business development vital in the second phase of its Partnership Program with Azerbaijan (FATP), Viorel Gutu, FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, told Report.

Gutu emphasized that collaboration will align with Azerbaijan's government priorities and FAO's support capabilities.

"We will focus on agro-business growth and support for rural communities," Gutu said. "These priorities will be defined jointly with the government during the second phase of the program, and we have high hopes for this process."

Gutu added that projects under the FAO-Azerbaijan partnership are highly valued by both the government and beneficiaries. He highlighted FAO's role as a global platform that gathers best practices and technologies from around the world and adapts them to local needs.

"Azerbaijan holds a special place as both a beneficiary country and a donor sharing its experience and innovations with the global community," he concluded.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Its goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. With 195 members - 194 countries and the European Union, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.