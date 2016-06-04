Ahmad Ahmadzade: "Owners of small plots of land should create joint households"

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Owners of small plots of land should create a joint household in order to increase yield and eliminate problems in the cultivation of products."

Report informs, Chairman of "Irrigation and Water Management" OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade said.

According to him, plots of 3-5 hectares are in the possession of the villagers: "Someone planting cotton, some villagers vegetables, but all face challenges in growing. Therefore, the villagers have to unite and grow the same kind of agricultural products in order to avoid problems in the cultivation."