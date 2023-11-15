Ötən il ABŞ-də 901 azərbaycanlı tələbə təhsil alıb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı Səfirliyinin "X" hesabında məlumat paylaşılıb.

Bildirilib ki, bu da əvvəlki illə müqayisədə 23,8% artım deməkdir.