Ötən il ABŞ-də 901 azərbaycanlı tələbə təhsil alıb

Xarici siyasət
15 Noyabr , 2023 16:54
"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı Səfirliyinin "X" hesabında məlumat paylaşılıb.

Bildirilib ki, bu da əvvəlki illə müqayisədə 23,8% artım deməkdir.

