Ötən il ABŞ-də 901 azərbaycanlı tələbə təhsil alıb.
"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı Səfirliyinin "X" hesabında məlumat paylaşılıb.
Bildirilib ki, bu da əvvəlki illə müqayisədə 23,8% artım deməkdir.
We are proud to announce that 901 Azerbaijanis studied in the during the past academic year – a 23.8% increase from the previous year. Listen to our Charge d’Affaires and some of our Embassy staff fondly describe their study abroad experiences. #InternationalEducationWeekpic.twitter.com/KKZVxoSl0w