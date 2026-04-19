Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Airlines reduce flights amid higher fuel costs

    Tourism
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 13:26
    Airlines reduce flights amid higher fuel costs

    Airlines worldwide have begun cutting flights and grounding aircraft due to rising fuel prices.

    Report, citing Bloomberg, informs that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plans to cancel 80 flights from Amsterdam in the near future.

    United Airlines, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific Airways have previously taken similar measures.

    Analytical firm Cirium said global passenger traffic fell by 3% in May.

    airlines Fuel prices
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