Airlines reduce flights amid higher fuel costs
Tourism
- 19 April, 2026
- 13:26
Airlines worldwide have begun cutting flights and grounding aircraft due to rising fuel prices.
Report, citing Bloomberg, informs that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plans to cancel 80 flights from Amsterdam in the near future.
United Airlines, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific Airways have previously taken similar measures.
Analytical firm Cirium said global passenger traffic fell by 3% in May.
Latest News
20:55
Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in deminingForeign policy
20:37
Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shutOther countries
20:15
Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on IranOther countries
19:57
Photo
Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural developmentEconomy
19:45
Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stabilityOther countries
19:33
Photo
Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:16
Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarmOther countries
19:04
Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election winOther countries
18:51