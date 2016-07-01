 Top
    SOCAR Petkim Spor transfers Turkish basketball player

    Club involved Gökhan Karabıyık

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR Petkim Spor', which plays at Turkish 1st League, involved local basketball player.

    Report informs, in the new season, Gökhan Karabıyık will play for the representative of İzmir.

    Earlier, 2.07 m tall 28-year-old basketball player played at TOFAŞ, 'Genc Telekom', 'Antalya BŞB', 'Hacettepe Universitesi', İBB and 'Milli Piyango' clubs. His last club was 'Sinpaş Denizli Basket'.

    Notably, 'SOCAR Petkim Spor' ranked 7th with 52 points last season.  

