NBA player gets dismissed and disqualified

NBA player O.J. Mayo, 28, has been "dismissed and disqualified" from the NBA for violating the NBA's antidrug program.

NBA announced this on Friday. Mayo was set to become a free agent this summer after spending the last three years with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to the NBA, Mayo can apply for reinstatement in two years.

It's unclear what caused the ban from the NBA. In 2011, Mayo was suspended for 10 games for testing positive for a banned substance considered a steroid. Mayo had said at the time that the positive test came from an over-the-counter supplement that he didn't know was banned.

Though rare, there is precedent of the NBA banning players. In 2007, Chris Andersen was banned for violating the NBA's antidrug program. Andersen was banned for a season before being reinstated and putting together a solid career after returning.

Mayo was the Memphis Grizzlies' third pick in the 2008 draft, once considered one of the most talented prospects in the NBA and one of the top high-school recruits in the country. He spent three years with the Grizzlies, one year with the Mavericks, and the last three with the Bucks. He averaged 14 points on 37% 3-point shooting for his career.