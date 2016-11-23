Javid Gurbanov: 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship will create new opportunities for young players

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Contract signing ceremony was held in connection with holding 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the event in Volleyball Center was attended by Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, President of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Javid Gurbanov, President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Aleksandar Boricic and other officials.

Welcoming the guests, J. Gurbanov said they were today received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. According to him, the championship will be held in accordance with the decree of the head of state: "I am very grateful to CEV management. We will try to pass this test with dignity and honor. AVF will do its best to hold championship successfully. We expect support from everyone.

Minister A. Rahimov said that they will be hosting another important event: "I can say with confidence that holding 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship for the first time in Baku will leave a trace in the history of the sport. This competition will create new opportunities for young players. We will try to hold the championship at the highest level. For the first time the championship will be held in two countries. I want to thank the President of Azerbaijan, AVF President Javid Gurbanov and CEV management for organization of the event."

Then an agreement for organization of the European Championship was signed.

Notably, European Championship will be held from September 20 until October 1. Along with Azerbaijan, it will also be held in Georgia. Only one group matches and 1/4 final matches will be held in Georgia. Other 2 groups will compete in Goygol and another group in Baku. The semifinals and finals will take place in the Azerbaijani capital. 16 teams will participate in the championship. Apart from Azerbaijan and Georgia they are Euro 2015 winners -Russia, Netherlands and Serbia, as well as Turkey and Germany. At the end of the qualifying stage Italy, Belgium, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria and Belarus, in "play-off" round - Czech Republic, Ukraine and Hungary joined them.