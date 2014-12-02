Azerbaijani athletes set up record in number of medals in 2014

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani athletes set up a new record in the number of medals gaining in prestigious international competitions this year. Report was informed by the the head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mirkamil Rahimov.

According to him, a total of 789 medals were won in the European and World championships, as well as, the World Cup tournaments in the last 11 months. This is 7 medals more than last year's indicator. M.Rahimov stated that the protocols of some competitions were not submitted to the Ministry yet. He expressed his confidence that the number of medals will pass 800 after the completion of all competitions. However, he stressed that the number of medals in Olympic sports will be less than last year.

The Azerbaijani athletes won 280 gold, 233 silver and 269 bronze- totally 782 medals in the official international competitions on Olympic and non-Olympic sports - World and European championships and cup competitions in 2013. 296 of them (101 gold, 74 silver, 121 bronze) were won in Olympic and 486 (179 gold, 159 silver, 148 bronze) in non-Olympic sports.

In 2012, the athletes gained 735 medals (255 gold, 244 silver and 236 bronze).