Azerbaijan Handball Federation elects new president

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan held a meeting today to discuss issues related to Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF).

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova told Report, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade and Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov attended the conference.

Huseynzade said that handball which had huge successes during former Soviet Union, remained outside of these successes. For this reason, the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the leadership of the National Olympic Committee decided to make some amendments.

Then he presented Chairman of 'Azeravtoyol' OJSC Saleh Mammadov..

S. Mammadov was elected president of AHF by voting.

Notably, former president Heydar Babayev wrote the application for dismissal.