Volleyball player of Azerbaijan team started to work as an ambassador of goodwill

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ A volleyball player in women's club of South Korean Suwon, player of the national team of Azerbaijan Polina Rahimova started to work as an ambassador of goodwill of volleyball team. Report informs, 25 year old athlete distributed Azerbaijan T-shirts to Korean fans.

Along with the name of the country photos of historic sites posted on clothes.P. Rahimova didn't forget to sign each of the shirts.

Polina Rahimova has been playing in Suwon since October 2014.