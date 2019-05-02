UNICEF official: 50-70% of children around the world are victims of psychological, sexual and physical violence"

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/2e33072841e49e93cf0848b7bc5b87ea/9883c5d5-09cd-4643-9d08-02abf6756e09_292.jpg

"Investments made in early childhood are producing their effect. At present, huge investments are made in these areas. But still 4 million children have no access to this area," Aaron Greenberg, Senior Regional Advisor for Europe and Central Asia, Child Protection at UNICEF said at the high-level meeting of international organizations on "Establishing Partnerships for Sustainable Development " within the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

According to him, these investments are put for long term results: "Many studies show that many children have been subjected to violence. 50-70% of children in the world are victims of psychological, sexual and physical violence. Providing early childhood basic services is crucial.The society should be explained that all forms of violence against children should be prevented."