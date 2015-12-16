Baku hosts 'Strengthening opportunities for prevention of child marriages' international сonference

Baku. 16 December.REPORT.AZ / International conference entitled 'Strengthening opportunities for prevention of child marriages' was held under organization of Azerbaijani State Committee forFamily,Women and Children Affairs and the UN Children's Fund (Unicef).

Report informs, Chairwoman of State Committee forFamily,Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova, head of the UNICEF office in Azerbaijan Andro Shilakadze, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, Chairwoman of Parliament's Human Rights Committee Bahar Muradova, Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCFRO) Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairwoman of State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) Maleyka Abbaszadeh, Chairwoman of Milli Majlis Family, Women and Child Affairs Committee Agiya Nakhchivani attended the event.

Representatives of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran and other states attended event, too. Opening the event, Chairwoman of State Committee forFamily,Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova stated that child marriage is one of actual problems in the world.

According to Committee Chairwoman, evasion of girls of education, being forced to enter into at an early age are observed in Azerbaijan: 'Such marriages causes various problems in the future.'

'Child marriage is a global problem, Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCFRO) Mubariz Gurbanli said.

In the conference, speeches made on coordination of activities regarding prevention of child marriages, study of its reasons, strengthening defense mechanism, protection, rehabilitation, integration to society and provision of victims of violence with proper assistances and other issues.

Event continued with discussions.