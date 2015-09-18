Statistics on marriages with foreigners and persons without citizenship in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan makes public the number of marriages with foreigners and persons without citizenship this year. Report informs referring to the senior consultant of the Information and Analytical study of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children, Aynur Veysalova in the first half of 2015 concluded 527 such marriages.

According to her, the notion that Azerbaijani women tend to marry foreigners, is wrong: "This is the wrong approach, because, speaking of marriage with foreigners and persons without citizenship in the first place refers to the Azerbaijanis, who are citizens of Russia and Georgia. They are followed by the Turks and Muslims from Turkey and other countries. A very low percentage accounted for by other nationalities and religions."

The representative of the Committee noted that, in recent years there has been a reduction in the number of divorces ofAzerbaijanis with foreigners and persons without citizenship: "In the first half of the year were fixed 27 cases of divorce."

A.Veysalova also presented statistics of such marriages and divorces in the past few years. According to her, last year 1816 marriages were concluded, and 155 divorces recorded: "In 2013 were concluded 2780 marriages and 211 divorces recorded."