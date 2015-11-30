Share of creative industry in Azerbaijan's GDP achieved an average level of developed countries

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an active participant in fight against piracy at the international level." Report informs Azerbaijan'sCopyright Agency chairman Kamran Imanov said that at the recent international seminar in Baku on the theme of "Exceptions and limitations to archives, libraries and educational institutions,"

According to him, as a result of a state structures related activities, compared with 2005, in 2014 the level of piracy in the field of book publishing was reduced to 31% in the audio-video products - 24%, in software - 11 %.

K.Ivanov said that if in 2003 the share of relying on copyright and related rights industries (creative industries) in the gross domestic product (GDP) was 2.1% at the end of 2014 the figure reached 4.8%:According to the report of the World Economic Forum for 2013-2014, the level of intellectual property institutions, Azerbaijan occupies the 69th place in the world and it is a leader among CIS countries. Our country is ahead of Kazakhstan by 4, Russia by 44, Ukraine by 64 steps."

In comparison with the other components, according to innovation indicators, Azerbaijan took the 51 th place.However, Azerbaijan in the first place among the CIS countries.