Salim Muslimov: Unemployment rate declined to 5% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Social sphere is one of the priorities of our social policy”.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said at the seminar of national parliament in Baku on “Strengthening of social and economic rights in Azerbaijan from the perspective of the European social charter” organized by the Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of th eCouncil of Europe (PACE) on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development.

He stressed tha, unemployment rate in Azerbaijan dropped to 5 percent, income of population increased 8-fold: “Labor rights included in legislative framework. These laws are implemented in practice. In this regard, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed 81 decrees and orders in last 13 years. 2 mln 330 thousand citizens paid over 316 mln AZN per month. It covers 23,7 percent of population".