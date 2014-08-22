Report: World getting “super-aged” at scary speed

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The majority of the population in 34 countries of the world will be aged in 2030. Report informs referring to the report by Moody’s Investor Service.

According to rough estimates aging will be felt more easily every 5 years. The report’s authors say that 13 countries will be “super-aged” with more than 20% of the population over 65. The number will rise to 34 nations by 2030. These countries include USA with 20,1% of its population, Canada with 22.7% and Cuba 23.5% of its population from American continent. This list does not include countries from Africa, Europe and Asia are in the possession of the other 31 countries. In accordance with predictions, 30.7% of the population of Japan, 23.4% of South Korea, 20.5% of Singapore, 20.1% of New Zealand will be over 65 in 2030 in Asia.

The list of “aging” countries also includes European countries like Portugal with 25.4% of its population, Spain with 24.1%, France with 23.2%, Great Britain with 21.7%, Belgium with 23.5%, the Netherland with 24.6%, Germany 28.2%, Switzerland 21.9%, Italy 26.8%, Denmark 22.1%, Sweden 22%, Austria 24%, the Czech Republic 21.2%, Slovenia 24.8% and Croatia with 24.6%, Bosnia and Herzegovina 21.7%, Serbia with 20.5% and Malta 25.2%, Bulgaria 22.9%, Greece 24.8% and Georgia with 21.1% of population.

“Moody” reports that the number of “super-aged” countries will be 13 in 2020 and 21 in 2025.

Azerbaijan is in the list where the youth prevail. According to the estimates, 5.6% of population in 2015, 6.7% in 2020, 9% in 2025 and 11.9% in 2030 will be over 65 in Azerbaijan.