Ministry: Presidential decrees to increase social benefits and pensions refer to 489,000 people

Baku. 21 January.REPORT.AZ/ Decrees of President Ilham Aliyev on increasing social benefits and Presidential pensions issued to the war disabled persons will be applied to nearly 489 000 people.

Report was told at Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Decree will refer totally to over 19 thousand citizens, consisting of war disabled persons and persons equated to them. 12 616 of them are Karabakh war disabled persons. To provide this increase, 2,7 million manats will be allocated from state budget till the end of the year.

Notably, in accordance with both decrees, amount of both Presidential pension issued to war disabled persons (including Karabakh war disabled persons) and monthly social benefits, received for disability without having right to get labor pension is increased. 62 046 of persons, to whom these decrees refer, are Karabakh war invalids and veterans.