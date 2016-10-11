 Top
    Minister: It's necessary to create fund aimed at labor security supervision

    Salim Muslimov: Number of accidents in production increases

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ We find necessary to create funds within insurance companies to control labor security issues.

    Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Musilimov said at the opening ceremony of Employment Service Center in Binagadi district.

    "We numerously warned employers, especially those engaged in construction sector, to conform with labor security regulations. We made number of statements through mass media on the issue. Unfortunately, regular violation of rules increases number of lethal accidents in production", S.Muslimov said.

    The minister claimed that economic crisis may not be a reason to redirect money allocated for security measures to other fields.

    According to him, such violations by employers will be subject to legal action. 

