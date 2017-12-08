 Top
    Minister: 32% of working population in Azerbaijan are qualified

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ “32% of working population in Azerbaijan are qualified.”

    Report informs, Minister of Labour and Socal Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said at the event titled “Using of professional standards in Azerbaijan for development of labor force”.

    He added that vocational and special education, occupational skills of unemployed people searching for a job do not meet the demands of modern labor market, which is the main reason of an unemployment.

