​Lightning, torrential rain and hail expected tomorrow

Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that on May 30 the weather will be occasionally rainy in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. Lightning is expected. North-west wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 24-24 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night and 25-27 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 763 mm, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and rain are expected. Torrential rain and hail are forecasted in some places of the Greater Caucasus. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, 7-12 C in the mountains at night, and 14-18 C in the daytime.