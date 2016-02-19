Last year 84 triplets and 8 quadruplets born in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Birth rate remains high in the country during recent years and last year number of birth was 111,5 thousand persons more than number of death in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the State Statistics Committee reports.

According to the information, regional (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice have registered 166,2 thousand births in the country in 2015, this figure made 17,4 per 1000 of the population. 53,2% of birth were male, 46,8 female. 3054 of them are twins, 84 triplets and 8 quadruplets.

At present, average 2,1 children account for each woman with reproductive ability and reproduction is ensured.