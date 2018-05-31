HUMAN Foundation and Womenquake organized the first joint event in Azerbaijan

Bakı. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Womenquake and Human Foundation organized its first joint public discussion event, namely “Ideas that may change the world: the concepts of femaleness and maleness” in Baku.

Report informs, the event tackled the following questions: With modern advances in science, technology and neurobiology, is it conceivable to reconstruct a new “gender realities”? Do “men” fail to lead the humanity?

The conference also discussed the misconceptions that women in different cultures are perceived and thus classified as passive, not interested in politics and decision making, or viewed as pure or slut, as well as it was noted that such approaches are unacceptable.

Zumrud Jalilova, a gender teacher at the Baku State University and gender equality expert of “Women's Association for Rational Development ”, explained the reasons of this problem and answered questions.

It is planned to manage several more joint projects by the end of this year.

Notably, Womenquake is the brainchild of two Belgium based not-for-profit organizations: MC Academy and Womenpreneur. It is a community of women-and-men dedicated to exploring and examining the real causes of our current mindsets that inform and derive human actions and behaviors as far as gender and women are concerned. The aim is to reconfigure where appropriate the outdated mindsets that we currently entertain towards gender and women.

Human Foundation is a union and social platform found in Azerbaijan for people of all races and backgrounds in order to exchange knowledge, skills and abilities all in the name of a fairer, more equitable society in Azerbaijan.