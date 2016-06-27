Festivity is arranged for children following the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiative

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Another interesting festivity was arranged for inhabitants of children’s homes and the Rehabilitation Centre for People with Down Syndrome, following the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiative, June 23.

Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the festivity, Report informs.

This time, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation brought children together in one of the seaside relaxation establishments of the capital - Dalga Beach Aquapark Resort. Children, who were brought to the festivity organized following the Foundation’s initiative, were welcomed by fairy tale characters. Inhabitants of Children’s Homes No.1 of Nizami district, Children’s Home No.2 of Surakhany district, Children’s Home No.3 of Khatai district and of the Rehabilitation Centre for People with Down Syndrome felt the mood of a summer season in this establishment, and experienced careless moments of sunny days.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva too joined the festivity together with her children. Entertaining themselves with infinite joy and sincerity characteristic of a child, inhabitants of children’s homes and children in need of special care participated in various games, swam in a pool on this hot summer day, and shared their joy with those surrounding them.

Leyla Aliyeva talked with children, asked what they thought about the festivity, and got photographed with them. Inhabitants of children’s homes and the Rehabilitation Centre for People with Down Syndrome shared their impressions, said they found new friends here, and talked about the games they participated in and amusement facilities they entertained themselves.

A true festival environment had been created for children at the event. Children performed different dances, songs, and showed their skills.

This time too, each child was presented a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Smiles on the faces of about 200 children participating in the festivity were the highest appreciation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s activity, which bestowed another joyful day upon them.