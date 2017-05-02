Baku hosts seminar 'Gender issues and media'

© Report.az

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two-day "Gender issues and media" seminar has today started in Baku with the joint cooperation of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the European Union (EU) TAIEX program.

Report informs, Swedish experts Karin Milles, Charlotte Niklasson, Polish Marzena Kordaczuk-Was, Croatian Elizabeta Gojan, Lithuanian Vanda Jurseniene as well as local experts specialized in media will make speeches in the event, to be attended by international experts, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations and reporters.

The seminar will cover 4 sessions.

The event was opened by Head of the European Union Delegation in Azerbaijan Malena Mard. She spoke about the works carried out by the EU in the direction of gender equality.

Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Aynur Sofiyeva said that formation of gender relations is one of the pressing issues in the society. A.Sofiyeva noted that the idea regarding impossibility of development of society without gender equality confirmed over time.

The seminar continues with lectures.