​Azerbaijan to prefer public transport during international events

Azerbaijan carries out regular propaganda to promote and encourage active, passive, environmentally, and accidentally safe vehicles in the country, to reduce the use of private cars. The work also envisages increasing people's confidence in public transport and improving the quality, safety, and efficiency of transportation.

Report says, citing "Action Plan for 2020-2023 on the organization of propaganda work in the field of road safety" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Using the opportunities of the media outlets, the Action Plan will increase public confidence in public transport, improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of services in this area, encourage the use of mass transit during international events, and promote this work actively.