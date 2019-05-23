Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women

Azerbaijan will join the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (aslo known as the Istanbul Convention), Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hijran Huseynova said.

According to her, it will be realized soon. "A lot of steps have been taken on convention under the special instructions of the country's leadership. Azerbaijan has expressed its position on the convention for a long time. There are many issues and we should change whole legislative system respectively. We demonstrated serious approach to this issue . All the countries have joined the convention, and Azerbaijan cannot remain outside. "

Huseynova noted that the funds should be allocated for the establishment of shelters and hot line: "It is not that easy. Every time we face some problems. Centers and monitoring groups have been established to prevent domestic violence. Our main goal is to prevent problems within these groups.”