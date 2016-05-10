Azerbaijan ranks second for deterioration of gender ratio of newborns

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan ranks second for violation of gender ratio of newborns'.

Report informs, said Farid Babayev, Adviser to Azerbaijani representative office of the United Nations Population Fund.

According to him, currently, 100 girls fall per 116 boys in Azerbaijan: 'It means that boys are 10-11% more than girls. Until 1975-1980, there were no deterioration in gender ratio of newborns in Azerbaijan. Since 1998, dynamics of deterioration in gender ratio has increased'.

F.Babayev said that if not to prevent this deterioration, number of men will increase in the future: 'Then it will be difficult to restore gender equality'.

F.Babayev noted that all relevant authorities must be involved in solving the problem to prevent deterioration.