Azerbaijan provides housing to martyrs’ families, Karabakh war invalids

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has provided 100 more apartments to families of martyrs and disabled veterans.

Deputy Minister Anar Karimov and Chief of the ministry Administration Fuad Musayev took part in the handover ceremony.

The officials stressed that essential steps are being taken to boost the social protection of the population, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's special care for this sphere. Under his instructions, the ministry will fully implement all social programs related to vulnerable groups, and further expand the scope of these programs.

In 2018, the ministry handed over 626 apartments, three times more than planned, and in 2019, 934 apartments and individual houses to families of martyrs and war invalids. In 2020, at least 1,500 flats and private residences will be given out. So far, the ministry has provided about 7,900 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and war invalids.

