 Top
    Close photo mode

    'ASAN service' centers will not work for 2 days

    Citizens may apply to 'ASAN service' centers on September 14

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT. AZ/ 'ASAN service' centers will not work for 2 days.

    Report informs referring to the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 12-13 September will be non-working days at 'ASAN service' centers due to Eid al Adha holiday.

    Citizens may apply to 'ASAN service' centers on September 14.

    Notably, 'ASAN service' centers work Monday - Friday, from 10:00 am to 20:00 pm local time as well as from 10:00 am to 17:00 pm local time on Saturdays and Sundays (without lunch break).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi