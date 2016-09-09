Baku. 9 September. REPORT. AZ/ 'ASAN service' centers will not work for 2 days.

Report informs referring to the Information Provision Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 12-13 September will be non-working days at 'ASAN service' centers due to Eid al Adha holiday.

Citizens may apply to 'ASAN service' centers on September 14.

Notably, 'ASAN service' centers work Monday - Friday, from 10:00 am to 20:00 pm local time as well as from 10:00 am to 17:00 pm local time on Saturdays and Sundays (without lunch break).