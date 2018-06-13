Winner of Miss Mundial-2018 beauty contest named

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The winner of Miss Mundial-2018 beauty contest has been announced.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the beauty contest has been organized in Germany by 32 countries participating in the World Championship in Russia from 14 June to 15 July.

Zoe Brunet form Belgium won the competition. She wished success to the Belgian national team, noting that she was proud of the titles. The winner was awarded with 3500 euro.

Notably, the beauty contest has been held since 2006. According to the rules, the representatives of the countries participating in the World Championships between the ages of 18 and 33 should be attractive, as well as have a good understanding of football.