Today starts second semi-final of Eurovision-2016

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Eurovision-2016 song contest second semi-final will be held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Report informs, as a result, another 10 semi-finalists will be identified.

Latvia, Poland, Switzerland, Israel, Belarus, Serbia, Ireland, Macedonia, Lithuania, Australia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Ukraine, Norway, Georgia, Albania and Belgium will perform in today's semifinal.

Notably, Azerbaijani representative Samra Rahimli qualified for finals according to the first semi-final results.

Totally 26 countries will participate in the finals.