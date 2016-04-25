Soul singer Billy Paul dies at 81

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Billy Paul, the soul singer best known for his 1972 single “Me and Mrs. Jones,” died on Sunday (April 24), according to a message posted on his website. He was 81 years old.

“We regret to announce with a heavy heart that Billy has passed away today at home after a serious medical condition,” the statement reads.

Paul’s manager, Beverly Gay, confirmed his passing. She stated that Paul (born Paul Williams) died at his home in in Blackwood, N.J., after being diagnosed with cancer and hospitalized a week ago at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

“Me and Mrs. Jones” topped the Hot 100 in late 1972, and it earned Paul a Grammy Award for best R&B vocal performance, male in 1973.