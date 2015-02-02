Famous Ukranian group gives a concert in Baku

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Known Ukrainian group "Boombox" will give a concert in Baku. Report informs referring to the band's official website, the concert will take place on August 1, in the Green Theater.

Tickets are already on sale at all ticket offices of the capital. Ticket price varies from 20 to 90 manats.

"Boombox" several times had already gave concerts in Baku. The band is popular in the CIS group, and performs songs in Ukrainian, Russian and English. Soloist of the group since its establishing in 2004 is Andrey Hluvnyk.

"Boombox" is the author of such hits as "To Nightwatchmen", "Summer rain", and etc.