    Azerbaijani singer Elnur Huseynov is a winner of 'Voice' held in Turkey

    He sang an opera of O Sole Mio

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Sound of Turkey" ("Voice") song contest held in Turkey ended tonight. 

    Report informs that Azerbaijani performer from Ebru Gundesh's team sang an opera "O sole Mio" in the final round. Then E.Huseynov sang "Ashk" ("Love"-Sertap Erener) and "Lutch" (Sam Smith). 

    He competed with a singer named as Kaya, a performer from the team of Gokhan Ozoghuz in the final and was a winner as a result of voting. E.Huseynov was the first Azerbaijani winner of the competition.

