Top

Avengers: Endgame named most valuable blockbuster of 2019

Avengers: Endgame named most valuable blockbuster of 2019

The most valuable film of 2019 was the picture "the Avengers: the Final," which generated $ 890 million, Report says, citing Deadline.

Cartoon "Cold heart-2", that collected $ 599 million at the box office ranked second in the 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament.

The animated movie "The Lion King" took third place with $ 580 million,followed by "the Joker" with $ 437 million.

Captain marvel closed the top five in the list with $ 414 million.

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of top movies, it isn’t about what a film grosses at the box office. The true tale is told when production budgets, P&A, talent participations and other costs collide with box office grosses and ancillary revenues from VOD to DVD and TV. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!