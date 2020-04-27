Avengers: Endgame named most valuable blockbuster of 2019

The most valuable film of 2019 was the picture "the Avengers: the Final," which generated $ 890 million, Report says, citing Deadline.

Cartoon "Cold heart-2", that collected $ 599 million at the box office ranked second in the 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament.

The animated movie "The Lion King" took third place with $ 580 million,followed by "the Joker" with $ 437 million.

Captain marvel closed the top five in the list with $ 414 million.

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of top movies, it isn’t about what a film grosses at the box office. The true tale is told when production budgets, P&A, talent participations and other costs collide with box office grosses and ancillary revenues from VOD to DVD and TV.