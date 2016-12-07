Book “History of Sheikh-ul-islam institution” presented

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Scientific and Religious Council held presentation of book “History of Sheikh-ul-islam institution”.

Report informs, head of CMO, sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, ambassadors, religious authorities attended the event.

A.Pashazade told that the book is unique in Azerbaijan history: “During my life and activity I learned a lot from Sheikh-ul-islam of the first republic Agha Javad oglu Alizade and applied them in my activities. Akhund Agha was Sheikh-ul-islam during first republic and soviet age. I am also Sheikh-ul-islam of both soviet and independence periods. Sheikh-ul-islams have made great contribution to development of national consciousness and establishment of Azerbaijani statehood”.

Notably, Anar Isgandarov and Iranian scholar Adil Movliya are authors of the book, head CMO Scientific and Religious Council, academician Vasif Mammadaliyev is scientific editor, academician Yagub Mahmudov, academician Teymur Bunyadov and deputy chair of CMO, docent Gamarkhanim Javadli are reviewers.

The publication presents comprehensive information on fields and stages of sheikhulislam title, transformation of sheikhulislam title into public position, its duties and functions, sheikhulislam institution in Safavid Empire, life and activities of Caucasian sheikhulislams.

The book also provides images of valuable manuscripts related to Sheikh-ul-islam institution.